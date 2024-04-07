Divinity, brotherhood celebrated in Mandi as mini Shivratri fair concludes

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 6

The state-level mini Shivratri fair at Jogindernagar in Mandi district concluded on Friday. Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Sharma was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the event.

After worshiping all deities present at the old fair grounds, including the deity Hurang Narayan and Bajir Dev Shri Pashakot of the Chauhar valley. Sharma was accompained by Revenue Training Institute Director Satish Sharma and SDM Manish Chaudhary on the occasion. The Additional Chief Secretary formally concluded the fair by lowering the flag at the fair ground.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma said Himachal Pradesh is the sacred land of gods and goddesses. Many folk festivals and fairs are organised here every year, in which this ancient and historical state-level mini Shivratri fair of Jogindernagar is also included.

Expressing happiness, Sharma said, “Even today in our state, enthusiasm and curiosity to participate in fairs and festivals is visible among people. Many fairs including, Maha-shivratri and mini Shivratri are organised in the district, in which deities gather and make the entire area divine. This kind of enthusiasm and joy of people towards fairs is seen even today in our state, which is a matter of joy.” He called upon people to participate in voting during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“While Himachal Pradesh stood second in the entire country on the basis of vote percentage in the 2019 general Lok Sabha elections, I hope that this time the voters of the state will participate enthusiastically and Himachal will secure first position in the entire country on the basis of vote percentage,” he said.

Gama Ali of Jalandhar, the winner of the wrestling competition organised during the fair, was awarded a cash prize of Rs 31,000. Rohit from Delhi, who was the runners-up of the wrestling competition, was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 21,000. Officials of various departments associated with the fair organising committee and many other dignitaries were present at the event.

