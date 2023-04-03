Doc booked for making hospital employee's MMS

Solan, April 2
A doctor pursuing postgraduation in medicine at MMU Medical College was today booked for making an MMS of a hospital employee while she was changing her clothes for the night shift yesterday.
The victim suspected that the accused was making her video as she saw camera flash.
SP Virender Sharma said a case under Section 354C of the IPC and Section 66E of the IT Act had been registered against the accused, who was detained for interrogation.
“The said video has been deleted by the accused from the cellphone, which will be sent to the forensic lab for retrieving the data. The accused is in the second-year student. The CCTV camera footage is being analysed by the police,” he said.
