Docs flay move to exclude NPA from pension calculation

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 4

The Tanda Medical College Teachers Association has flayed a proposal of the state government not to consider the non-practising allowance (NPA) for the calculation of the pension of doctors.

Dr Munish Saroch, president of the association, said in a press note issued here today that doctors all over the state had expressed anguish over the intention of the state government not to take the NPA for the calculation of the pension of doctors.

He said “It was mentioned in a letter of the Principal Secretary, Finance, to the Principal Accountant General (A&E), Himachal, dated October 21, 2023, that the NPA shall be ignored while calculating pension, family pension of pre-2016 pensioners and family pensioners. Doctors get the NPA for their shorter effective service, less promotion prospects, harsh working conditions of odd and long working hours and from preventing them from doing private practice,”

#Dharamsala