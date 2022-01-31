Docs get transfer orders cancelled, posts vacant at Nurpur hospital

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, January 30

The posts of a gynaecologist and a physician in the Civil Hospital, Nurpur, are still vacant though the state Health Department had thrice issued transfer orders posting doctors here.

The state government had upgraded this 100-bed hospital to a 200-bed facility. However, the Health Department has failed to get implemented the transfer orders issued thrice against the posts of physician and gynaecologist from September last.

The doctors concerned either got their transfer orders cancelled or managed adjustment in other hospitals.

Patients are facing inconvenience as the hospital caters to the people of Nurpur, Jawali, Indora, Fatehpur subdivisions in Kangra district and Chuwari subdivision in Chamba district. The post of gynaecologist has been vacant since August 2020 while the physician’s post fell vacant in May last year.

In the absence of a gynaecologist, expectant mothers, who are assured of free clinical tests and institutional deliveries in government hospitals under the Janani Suraksha Yojana, are the worst sufferers. They are now dependent on nearby private hospitals or private nursing homes at Pathankot.

Medical Superintendent Dr Sushil Sharma says that the physician and the gynaecologist, who were issued posting orders, have not joined duties in the hospital and he has informed the higher authorities.