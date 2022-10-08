Doctors begin pen-down stir

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 7

As the doctors resorted to one-and-half hour pen-down strike in health facilities up to primary health centres across the state from today, the government gave the additional charge of Director Health to Deputy Director, NHM, Dr Gopal Beri. The protesting doctors had been demanding that the vacant post of Director Health be filled immediately from the doctor’s cadre.

Even though a major demand has been fulfilled, the doctors are not yet ready to take back the call for the daily pen down strike for one-and-half hour. “Filling up the post of Director Health from doctor’s cadre was not our only demand. There are other demands like the issue of grade pay which are yet unresolved,” said Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) president Dr Anupam Badhan.

“We are expecting a meeting with Health Secretary shortly. We will decide our further course of action after that meeting,” said Dr Badhan.