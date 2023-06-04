Doctors end strike after CM's assurance on NPA

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 3

Doctors decided to end their pen-down strike after their representatives held a meeting with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today. During the meeting, the CM said the government had not abolished the non-practising allowance (NPA) for the medical officers, but withdrawn it for the time being.

Fulfilling demands The CM assured us that prospective doctors will be getting the NPA... we have decided to call off our pen-down strike. The CM has announced to fulfil our other pending demands too. Dr Rajesh Rana, chief of doctors’ body

He also accepted the demand of delegating the DDO’s powers to the principals of medical colleges, giving representation to doctors in the Himachal Pradesh Medical Corporation and time-bound DPCs for the promotion of doctors. He also assured that the contractual doctors would not be deprived of the NPA.

Himachal Medical Officers’ Association chief Dr Rajesh Rana said, “Our meeting with the CM remained fruitful and after he assured us that the prospective doctors will be getting NPA, we have decided to call off our pen-down strike. The CM has announced to fulfil our other pending demands too.”

The CM added, “The doctors’ strike was illogical as the government has not stopped the NPA of doctors working in various health institutions. They should have come to discuss the issue with us before going on the strike. Besides increasing the staff strength of doctors, the government is also working to create and fill posts of paramedical staff.”

He said, “A scheme is underway to promote health tourism in the state and deliberations are already being held with big companies.”