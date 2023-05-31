Doctors getting NPA have gone on strike: Sukhu

Shimla, May 30
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that it was wrong on the part of doctors, who are getting non-practising allowance (NPA), to observe a strike against the government decision.
Sukhu, while talking to mediapersons here, said, “It is strange that those who are getting NPA are protesting. A deputation of dental doctors met me and urged me for filling posts even if they are not given NPA. There are 300 dental doctors who are seeking government jobs without the NPA.”
He said, “It is on the request of dental doctors that the government reviewed the NPA being given to allopathic and Ayurvedic doctors. When we advertise the posts of allopathic doctor, we can reconsider the issue of the withdrawal of the NPA.”
