Doctors go on strike, OPD services hit in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 4

Faculty members of Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda (Kangra), Government Medical College, Hamirpur, and Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, went on mass casual leave today.

The doctors abstained from work to register their protest against the “government’s indifference to their long-pending demands”. “With around 500 senior doctors not available, the OPD services were affected but the emergency services were not hampered,” said Dr Rajesh Sood, president, State Association of Medical and Dental Teachers, IGMC.

“We apologise to patients, who suffered on account of our action. All senior doctors will continue to perform their duties wearing black badges,” said Dr Sood.

He said the Health Minister has assured them that he would find out why the directions had not been issued till now for demands that were agreed upon by the government.

