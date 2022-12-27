Documentary on Shimla released

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 26

Aditya Negi, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, today released a documentary film based on Shimla. Vikrant Gashwa and Rahul Himral are the producers of the documentary while Tanvi Raghuvanshi is the Production Manager. “In this documentary, informative things have been told about the history, traditions, food and culture of Shimla,” said Negi.

Gashwa said the main reason for making the documentary was not only to promote tourism but also to promote the culture and history of Shimla through YouTube. “The ancient architecture of Shimla, the lifestyle of the people and the reverence for the deities have been depicted in this documentary,” he said.

The documentary has been shot at historical locations in Shimla like the Ridge, Jakhu, Vidhan Sabha, Advance Study, etc.