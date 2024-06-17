 Does state have disaster mitigation plan ready for this monsoon? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Does state have disaster mitigation plan ready for this monsoon?

Does state have disaster mitigation plan ready for this monsoon?

Hydropower firms, cement plants & four-laning projects played havoc with natural ecosystem

Does state have disaster mitigation plan ready for this monsoon?

During the 2023 monsoon, over 500 lives were lost and property worth Rs 10,000 crore damaged or washed away in HP. File Photo



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, June 16

After last year’s flash floods resulting in massive devastation in the state, several organisations, NGOs, environmental groups and public bodies had raised the demand for the setting up a ‘Disaster Mitigation Action Plan’ before the onset of monsoons this year to cope with the natural disasters that have become a recurring phenomenon.

The lukewarm attitude and irresponsible behaviour of the official machinery and their failure to enforce environment laws have been major roadblocks in turning the action plan onto a reality.

The TCP Act, labour laws, and environmental laws are held to ransom by construction companies and industrial houses to make fast buck. Despite the fact that Himachal falls in seismic zone (V), the ban on high-rise buildings is being flouted not only by the public but government agencies also. Moreover, the government and law-enforcing agencies have their hands tied waiting for the orders of the courts to come into action.

Unfortunately, like Uttarakhand, the state has put environment protection laws at the lowest rung and allowed power companies and cement plants to play havoc with Nature. Unless and until the environmental laws are not followed strictly the tragedies are bound to repeat in Himachal.

The fragile natural ecosystem of the state has received a major blow over the years with the exploitation of 22000 MW hydro electrical potential in the state, 2000 thousand million tons of limestone being quarried for cement plants and construction of major four-lane projects in the state. Most parts of Mandi, Kinnaur, Kullu, Shimla and Chamba districts have become prone to large scale landslides and flash floods because of reckless cutting of hills, blasting of rocks and deforestation to make way for power projects.

It may be recalled that Himachal falls among the first five disaster prone states of the country vis-a-vis natural hazards like earthquakes, flash floods triggered by cloudbursts, landslides, avalanches and forest fires.

In the devastating monsoon in 2023, over 500 human lives were lost and property worth Rs 10,000 crore was damaged or washed away. The loss of livestock, natural wealth including forest cover (trees) and fertile soil accounts for over Rs 1800 crore.

In the last ten years, over forty major cloudbursts and flash floods were reported from different parts of the state in which over 4,000 human lives were lost, and property worth Rs 25,000 crore was damaged or got washed away.

The disaster of the intensity and magnitude as last year must force the state to rethink and evolve a strategy to combat the aftermath of natural disasters and put a well-devised disaster mitigation plan (fully functional at the grassroots level) into the action wherever the need arises.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Monsoon #Palampur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

2
Trending

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to 'disciplinary issue'? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say

3
India

Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

4
Himachal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police register Zero FIR; minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal writes to CM Sukhu

5
India

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

6
India

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

7
Punjab

Will discuss setting up Mohali-Rajpura rail link with Railway Minister: MoS Ravneet Bittu

8
Punjab

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

9
India

Fresh political slugfest over EVM tampering claims; defamation notice issued to newspaper by poll body

10
India

'Why teach about riots, demolition in schools': NCERT chief on Babri Masjid tweaks in textbooks

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Amit Shah to forces

Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths

Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers


Cities

View All

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Man booked for murder bid, dowry harassment

Youth kidnapped, killed by three over old enmity

Married woman dies after consuming poison

12 booked for assaulting Chutala village residents

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

Expect respite from heat, rain likely from tomorrow

Fire breaks out in paint factory

All-weather pool project hanging fire

Open House: What steps should police take in view of deteriorating law and order situation in Mohali

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

AAP MLAs visit CR Paatil’s home, seek rightful water share from Haryana

Water crisis spills onto streets, BJP stages protest against AAP govt

Former AAP MLA joins saffron party

Police crack down on improper parking, book 2.4 lakh violators

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Former MP Rinku targets AAP

Cops conduct search op to apprehend drug peddlers

JIT allottees threaten protest against state government

Youth kidnapped, killed over old enmity in Amritsar, 1 held

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Dhandari Khurd residents bear the brunt of overflowing sewers

‘Villagers living on Sutlej banks should guard it’

Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in Ludhiana after Amethi win

14 booked for assaulting PSPCL staff

Workshop organised at old age home

Workshop organised at old age home

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp