Dogra Scouts celebrate with students

The Dogra Scouts battalion, deployed on the Indo-China border near Sumdo, Himachal Pradesh, celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with students and staff of Jawahar Navodaya School, Lari, District Lahaul and Spiti, and conducted the second edition of project Veergatha. The Commanding Officer of Dogra Scouts hoisted the national flag on the school premises, which was followed by singing of the national anthem. The students carried out a 2-km-long road march carrying national flags at Lari village.

Patriotic songs stir up emotions

Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, celebrated the Independence Day with a special flag-hoisting ceremony. Convent of Jesus and Mary, Chelsea, Shimla, also celebrated the Independence Day. The chief guest for the day was Lt Col Vivek Yadav. Speeches and poems dedicated to the nation were recited by students. Patriotic songs were sung by the choir, followed by a dance performance, depicting unity in diversity. The Independence Day was also celebrated at Auckland House School.

Message of bonhomie

Principal Vir Chand, accompanied by staff members, unfurled the Tricolour at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jutogh Cantt. All teachers, staff members and students attended the celebrations. Students conveyed the important message of patriotism and national spirit through speeches, skit, fancy dress event, poetry recital, dance, and patriotic songs. Meanwhile, St. Edward’s School, too, celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on August 15 with its clubs organising a plethora of events.

