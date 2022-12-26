 Dohlunala toll plaza courts controversy : The Tribune India

Dohlunala toll plaza courts controversy

Department receives forestland encroachment plaints | Land demarcation ordered

Dohlunala toll plaza courts controversy

Vehicles in a queue at the toll plaza in Dohlunala on the Kullu-Manali national highway.



Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, December 25

The Dohlunala toll plaza on the Kullu-Manali national highway has courted another controversy after the Forest Department received complaints of its land being encroached upon to build the barrier and its office here.

Office likely on forestland

The toll plaza office is likely set up on the forestland. The situation will become clear after the land demarcation by the Revenue Department. Angel Chauhan, Kulu Divisional forest officer

Kullu Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Angel Chauhan took stock of the ground situation. The Forest Department has asked the Revenue Department to demarcate the land.

The DFO said a complaint was received and the zila parishad had passed a resolution that the Dohlunala toll barrier had been built on forestland instead of the 24-m land of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It was further alleged that the two-storey building on the side of the road for toll tax collection was illegally built on forestland.

Chauhan said he along with subordinate officers and employees inspected the spot and carried out demarcation. “The Revenue Department has been approached for the correct assessment of the land. Prima facie, it seems that the toll plaza has covered more than 24 metre,” he added.

The DFO said, “It is likely that the toll plaza office is also set up on the forestland. The situation will become clear after the land demarcation by the Revenue Department.”

He said further action would be taken accordingly and encroachments upon the forestland, if any, would be removed. The toll plaza has remained embroiled in controversies since its inception on November 2019. Residents and various organisations and associations had lodged their objections, stating that it was not logical to set up the toll plaza at the end of the national highway, just about 24 km before Manali. They demanded that either the plaza should be removed or locals exempted from paying toll.

After this, a monthly pass of Rs 285 for local private vehicles within the radius of 20 km from the plaza was issued. But, commercial vehicles and those not registered in Kullu were not exempted.

On December 2, a two-fold increase in the user fee rates was introduced at the toll plaza, causing a lot of resentment among the masses. The Four-lane Sangharsh Samiti moved court against the move.

Samiti president Mohinder Thakur said the toll plaza had been set up on a two-lane road and it should be shifted to a four-lane stretch. “The Takoli and Dohlunala toll plazas do not comply with the stipulation of minimum distance of 60 km between two barriers,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Punjab

Cold to severe cold reported in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh among coldest in North India, IMD releases list

4
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

5
FIFA 2022

‘French didn’t mention this’: Referee responds in unique manner to criticism over Messi’s goal in FIFA World Cup Final

6
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

7
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

8
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

9
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

10
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

‘Counting on India to broker peace with Russia’, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

'Counting on India to broker peace with Russia', Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...

Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member

Unfunded old pension scheme tax on future generations: EAC member

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

Club workers attacked by miscreants, one hurt

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water