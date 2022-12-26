Dohlunala toll plaza courts controversy

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, December 25

The Dohlunala toll plaza on the Kullu-Manali national highway has courted another controversy after the Forest Department received complaints of its land being encroached upon to build the barrier and its office here.

Kullu Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Angel Chauhan took stock of the ground situation. The Forest Department has asked the Revenue Department to demarcate the land.

The DFO said a complaint was received and the zila parishad had passed a resolution that the Dohlunala toll barrier had been built on forestland instead of the 24-m land of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It was further alleged that the two-storey building on the side of the road for toll tax collection was illegally built on forestland.

Chauhan said he along with subordinate officers and employees inspected the spot and carried out demarcation. “The Revenue Department has been approached for the correct assessment of the land. Prima facie, it seems that the toll plaza has covered more than 24 metre,” he added.

The DFO said, “It is likely that the toll plaza office is also set up on the forestland. The situation will become clear after the land demarcation by the Revenue Department.”

He said further action would be taken accordingly and encroachments upon the forestland, if any, would be removed. The toll plaza has remained embroiled in controversies since its inception on November 2019. Residents and various organisations and associations had lodged their objections, stating that it was not logical to set up the toll plaza at the end of the national highway, just about 24 km before Manali. They demanded that either the plaza should be removed or locals exempted from paying toll.

After this, a monthly pass of Rs 285 for local private vehicles within the radius of 20 km from the plaza was issued. But, commercial vehicles and those not registered in Kullu were not exempted.

On December 2, a two-fold increase in the user fee rates was introduced at the toll plaza, causing a lot of resentment among the masses. The Four-lane Sangharsh Samiti moved court against the move.

Samiti president Mohinder Thakur said the toll plaza had been set up on a two-lane road and it should be shifted to a four-lane stretch. “The Takoli and Dohlunala toll plazas do not comply with the stipulation of minimum distance of 60 km between two barriers,” he added.