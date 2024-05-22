Donate books, clothes at SSB’s ‘Life Centre’

Our Correspondent

Rampur, May 21

Assistant Commandant and Commandant incharge of Kumarsain SSB Training Centre, AB Sanjeevarao, said a ‘life centre’ has been established at the training centre to donate books, clothes and other useful materials to the needy. This initiative is part of the ‘Meri Life’ campaign, under which various activities will be organised from May 5 to June 5, including the collection and donation of household items, books, clothes and other materials.