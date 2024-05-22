Donate books, clothes at SSB’s ‘Life Centre’

Rampur, May 21
Assistant Commandant and Commandant incharge of Kumarsain SSB Training Centre, AB Sanjeevarao, said a ‘life centre’ has been established at the training centre to donate books, clothes and other useful materials to the needy. This initiative is part of the ‘Meri Life’ campaign, under which various activities will be organised from May 5 to June 5, including the collection and donation of household items, books, clothes and other materials.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs
2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed
Had it not been for Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Narendra Modi
Says Congress mindset has been anti-reservation