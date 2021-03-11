Donate generously to Red Cross: Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 8

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society president, urged people to donate generously to the Red Cross for creating a sustaining resource pool to carry forward its humane activities such as providing financial assistance to diseased and people affected by various natural calamities.

World Red Cross Day was observed at Raj Bhavan today. The theme for this year’s World Red Cross Day was “Be Human Kind”. The Governor also made his contribution to the Red Cross Society on the occasion. He congratulated all members and volunteers for their tireless efforts which had gone a long way in strengthening the Red Cross movement in the state.

HP Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section chairperson and National Red Cross Managing Committee member Dr Sadhana Thakur and other members and office bearers of the State Red Cross Society pinned Red Cross flags on the Governor.

May 8 is observed as World Red Cross Day every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Henry Dunant, who founded the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in 1863 to protect human life and to alleviate human suffering. Students of Portmore and Saraswati Vidya Mandir schools also took out a rally on the occasion to generate awareness about Red Cross among people.

Later, Dr Sadhana inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the State Red Cross Society at Red Cross Bhavan in Shimla.

#rajendra vishwanath arlekar