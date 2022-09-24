Don’t flout building by-laws: Pangi administration

Killar (Chamba), September 23
Pangi Resident Commissioner (RC) Ajay Yadav, at a meeting yesterday, said strict action would be taken against the owners of buildings who were flouting building by-laws in Killar town of Chamba district. Yadav made the comments while presiding over a meeting of the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) at Killar, the subdivisonal headquarters of the Pangi valley.
The RC urged the residents to construct their buildings according to the provisions of the HP Town and Country Planning Act.
Ishant Sharma, Planning Officer of the Town and Country Planning Department, apprised the people of the importance of safe construction. He said areas of Pangi valley were under a constant risk of natural calamities as it falls in the very sensitive area of Himalayan zone.
He also told the attendees about the stringent provisions that should be taken by the department against unauthorised construction in the gram panchayats falling under the Special Area Development Authority.
He said water, electricity and sewerage connections can be disconnected and legal action could be taken against owners of the buildings with more than three storeys.
The meeting was attended by public representatives of different panchayats, SDM Rajneesh Sharma, officers of the PWD, Jal Shakti Vibhag, Forest Department and the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...