Don’t flout building by-laws: Pangi administration

Our Correspondent

Killar (Chamba), September 23

Pangi Resident Commissioner (RC) Ajay Yadav, at a meeting yesterday, said strict action would be taken against the owners of buildings who were flouting building by-laws in Killar town of Chamba district. Yadav made the comments while presiding over a meeting of the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) at Killar, the subdivisonal headquarters of the Pangi valley.

The RC urged the residents to construct their buildings according to the provisions of the HP Town and Country Planning Act.

Ishant Sharma, Planning Officer of the Town and Country Planning Department, apprised the people of the importance of safe construction. He said areas of Pangi valley were under a constant risk of natural calamities as it falls in the very sensitive area of Himalayan zone.

He also told the attendees about the stringent provisions that should be taken by the department against unauthorised construction in the gram panchayats falling under the Special Area Development Authority.

He said water, electricity and sewerage connections can be disconnected and legal action could be taken against owners of the buildings with more than three storeys.

The meeting was attended by public representatives of different panchayats, SDM Rajneesh Sharma, officers of the PWD, Jal Shakti Vibhag, Forest Department and the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board.