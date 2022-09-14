Don't get misled by AAP promises, Alka Lamba to Himachal people

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 13

Congress leader Alka Lamba today cautioned the people of Himachal not to be misled by false promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Alka, while addressing mediapersons here, alleged that BJP leaders managed to lure the entire AAP team in Himachal into joining their party. This proved that AAP is the junior team of the BJP. “The fact is that the fight is between the BJP and the Congress on issues like unemployment, price rise, women security and the implementation of the old pension scheme,” she said.

She said, “I want to caution Himachalis that they should not repeat the mistake that the people of Punjab had made. The people of Punjab are now repenting their decision to support AAP.”

Punjab Youth Congress president Barinder Singh Dhillon said that the law and order situation in Punjab was deteriorating.

