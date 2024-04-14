Don’t link personal fights with university issues: SPU Pro V-C

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 13

Sardar Patel University (SPU) Pro Vice-Chancellor Anupama Singh said here today that the issues of the institute should not be linked to personal fights. These comments came after Himachal Government College Teachers Association accused the SPU administration of involvement in “anti-student” activities, which has postponed the examinations of students till mid-May.

Singh said the SPU was just a two-year old institution and even in this early stage, despite “adverse circumstances”, it was burning like a “lamp in the storm” and was discharging its duties sincerely in the interests of students.

“The examination branch of SPU Mandi is supported by only 10 officers and employees, who are working under constant pressure due to the lack of resources. The datesheet of annual graduation examinations, which has been released recently, is temporary and suggestions and amendments have been sought from students and colleges till April 16,” she said.

“I have already held a meeting with all officials and employees of the examination branch and reviewed the guidelines for conducting the examinations as soon as possible, keeping in mind the elections and summer vacations of teachers. The online exam form has been released yesterday, the last date of which is April 25, after which the final schedule will be released and all stakeholders will be taken care of,” she added. “Due to the severe shortage of staff, everyone will face some kind of inconvenience at present, but this will also be resolved in the future,” the Pro V-C said.

“I have been raising the issues of staff and budget shortage with the government and with all concerned authorities, however till now, we have not received any response,” she added.

Lakhan Pal, president, Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Vallabh Government College, said: “It is matter of concern that the future of students is at stake due to the apathy of the SPU administration. We will raise this issue again with the university to conduct examinations of students in colleges in time.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi