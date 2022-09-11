Don’t need advice on wasteful expenditure, BJP snubs Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 10

The BJP today hit out at the previous Congress government and said the government, which used state helicopter for attending cases, need not advise the BJP government on “wasteful expenditure”.

Reacting to allegations of Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, Vice-Chairman of the state Civil Supplies Corporation Baldev Singh Tomar said the government raised loans for projects and schemes and the debt burden of the state was more than Rs 47,000 crore when the Congress government left power in 2017 and they raised loans amounting to Rs 28,000 crore, even though there was no pandemic.

The BJP government was spending Rs 1,300 crore on social security pension against the expenditure of Rs 450 crore incurred by the Congress government and the present government spent Rs 700 crore on several welfare schemes like the Him Care, the Grihani Suvidha Yojana and the Swavalamban Yojana in spite of the outbreak of Covid while the previous government had failed to launch any new scheme, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesman Ajay Rana said “AAP means guarantee of corruption” and questioned whether the AAP government in Punjab had fulfilled the promises like Rs 1000 per month to women. He said even after six months in power, the party had failed to implement its promise.

AAP was making false promises to misguide the people in Himachal whereas the fact was that the Punjab Government did not have money even to pay salaries to employees and its coffers were empty.

AAP could only guarantee “corruption” and all guarantees being promised to Himachalis were meant only to mislead the people, he said.

