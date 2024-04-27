Don’t put up poll material on public properties, DC urges politicians

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 26

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Hemraj Bairwa said in view of the imposition of the model code of conduct, no political posters, banners, hoardings or any other promotional material could be put up on any government building or other public property. Strict action could be taken against the violators as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, he added.

The DC has also directed all officials to ensure that no political promotional material was put up on the buildings and other properties of their departments. If political promotional material was found on buildings and properties, then the concerned officers would be accountable for it. In such cases, strict action would be taken.

The DC had also given strict instructions to the officials of the urban bodies to keep a special watch on the public places and government properties coming under their jurisdiction. The District Election Officer said the permission of the owner was mandatory for putting up promotional material on a private building or other private property. He has also appealed to the leaders and workers of all political parties for cooperation in strict compliance of the code.

