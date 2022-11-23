Don't sabotage poll process to form govt: Agnihotri to BJP

Una, November 22
Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri today cautioned the BJP against making attempts to sabotage the democratic process of elections to form government in the state.
Agnihotri, in a press note issued here, said that people’s verdict should be respected, as they had voted for a change in favour of the Congress.
He said that speculation was rife that the BJP could indulge in horse trading to remain in power. He added that the Congress was concerned over the security of the EVMs. “The Congress trusts the security arrangements made by the Election Commission. Congress workers, too, are enthusiastically keeping an eye on the strongrooms where the EVMs have been kept,” he said.
Agnihotri said that the Congress would put an end to unproductive expenditure and work towards proper utilisation of available resources, besides strengthening infrastructure. He added that the Congress was united and would give good governance for the next five years. All promises made in the election manifesto would be fulfilled.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail
Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...
Another man arrested in connection with recovery of explosives in Mizoram: NIA
Lalringsanga (54) was arrested on November 21 from Aizawl in...
Nepal PM Deuba wins from Dadeldhura; Nepali Congress ahead in election tally
Deuba secures 25,534 votes against his nearest rival Sagar D...
US to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
The moratorium was slated to expire January 1, a date that B...