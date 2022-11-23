Don't sabotage poll process to form govt: Agnihotri to BJP

Tribune News Service

Una, November 22

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri today cautioned the BJP against making attempts to sabotage the democratic process of elections to form government in the state.

Agnihotri, in a press note issued here, said that people’s verdict should be respected, as they had voted for a change in favour of the Congress.

He said that speculation was rife that the BJP could indulge in horse trading to remain in power. He added that the Congress was concerned over the security of the EVMs. “The Congress trusts the security arrangements made by the Election Commission. Congress workers, too, are enthusiastically keeping an eye on the strongrooms where the EVMs have been kept,” he said.

Agnihotri said that the Congress would put an end to unproductive expenditure and work towards proper utilisation of available resources, besides strengthening infrastructure. He added that the Congress was united and would give good governance for the next five years. All promises made in the election manifesto would be fulfilled.

