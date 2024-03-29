‘Don't think Kangana Ranaut is a heroine, I am your sister, daughter’: Watch Mandi BJP candidate’s reply to Congress for 'comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 29

Actress Kangana Ranaut--who is the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh--held a roadshow for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and was warmly greeted as she waved to the crowd during the event.

She said, “Don't think that Kangana is a heroine, that she is a star. Consider Kangana your sister, your daughter. Everyone is my family".

"You can see the large gathering here. A lot of people have come here. They are all proud that the daughter of Mandi, the nationalist voice from Mandi will represent the constituency in this election," said the BJP Mandi candidate, ahead of her roadshow.

“Development is the main issue for the BJP. The people of Mandi will show what is in their heart,” Kangana added as supporters around her welcomed her with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

On Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh had targeted Kangana Ranaut by indirectly comparing her to Sunny Deol, another actor-politician in the BJP camp, who has been criticised for his absence from Parliament and his Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress leader shared on social media a purported notice from Deol appointing a "representative" for attending meetings in his Gurdaspur constituency on his behalf.

"I pray to Lord Ram that such situation does not arise in Mandi," PWD minister Singh said on Wednesday on Facebook, asking people of the constituency to think hard before casting their vote.

Kangana could be in for a challenge with Congress state president Pratibha Singh saying she is ready to contest from Mandi the seat that she won in a bypoll in 2021.

Pratibha Singh on Thursday expressed her willingness to contest against Kangana Ranaut if directed by the top leadership of the Congress.

"If they finalise my name, I will go to the field to fight the elections. I have visited almost all areas as an MP in the constituency. It's fine that the BJP has given their candidate. During the meeting yesterday, I was told that I am the best candidate for the party from Mandi, as I had visited all areas of the constituency in Mandi. They have suggested my name and I have told them to take up the matter with the high command, and I will follow the directions of the party leadership," Pratibha Singh said.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. With ANI/PTI inputs

