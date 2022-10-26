Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh files nomination

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 25

Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri from Kasauli and Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh were among those who filed their nominations today. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was present at Baddi during nomination filing.

In the Kasauli segment, Om Prakash filed nomination as an Independent candidate while Jankranti Party candidate Rajinder filed papers.

In the Nalagarh segment, Gurbax Singh, Tota Ram and Jagpal Singh Rana filed their nominations as Independent candidates. AAP candidate Dharam Pal filed and Swabhiman Party candidate Kishori Lal also filed their papers from the seat.

In the Arki segmentt, Karam Chand and Rajinder filed papers as Independents. AAP candidate Jeet Ram also filed his nomination. — TNS

#Baddi #jai ram thakur #kasauli #solan