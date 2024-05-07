Doon Valley gets new students’ council

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 6

Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, organised a swearing-in ceremony for the newly-elected members of the school council.

Abhishek Saini and Tejaswini Thakur have been elected the Head Boy and Head Girl, while Harshit Gupta and Vaishnavi Pal have been given the tag of the Vice-Head Boy and Vice-Head Girl, respectively.

Harjot Kaur and Umardeen were elected as the Sports Captain, Dharvi as the Extra-Curricular Activities Captain. At least 14 students, including House Captains and Vice-House Captains from all four houses, took an oath on the occasion in the presence of the school management, House incharges and office bearers.

For the prestigious positions of House Captain and Vice-Captain, Samarjeet Singh and Sayantika Chakravarti from the Ekta House have been selected. Arya Singh and Aryan Thakur were selected from Pragati House, while Palak and Piyush were chosen from Shakti House. Rishav Raj and Pushpdeep Kaur were appointed from Shanti House.

Administering the oath, Principal Devendra Mahal instilled a sense of duty and honour in the selected students. Acknowledging their commitment and potential, school’s Managing Director Rajeev Sharma and Chairperson Anoop Sharma bestowed badges of honour and sashes upon all selected students.

In his address, Rajeev Sharma urged the student leaders to embrace their roles with courage and integrity and inspiring their peers with their leadership and dedication.

