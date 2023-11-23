Doon Valley Public School gets NABET accreditation

Solan, November 22
Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, achieved accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET). The accrediting body ensures that educational institutions adhere to stringent quality standards. To achieve NABET certification, schools undergo a meticulous evaluation process across various critical parameters. These encompass effective governance, leadership, faculty qualifications, infrastructure, teaching methodologies, curriculum design, sports facilities, adherence to safety norms, benchmarking and innovative practices. Rajeev Sharma, Director, and Devendera Mahal,
Principal, said the accreditation was a testament to the institution’s dedication to nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary for success.
