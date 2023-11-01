Doon Valley wins Seven S Football Fest Tournament

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 31

The team of Doon Valley Football Academy won the U-12 Seven S Football Fest Tournament held in Chandigarh recently.

The tournament showcased the outstanding performance of Nalagarh-based Doon Valley’s budding talents.

The squad, consisting of Tanishq, Rishabh Mankotiya, Kirti Chandel, Samarth Rana, Pranav Arya, Shivansh Mishra, Arjun and Shivam, demonstrated their prowess on the field. Their remarkable journey culminated in a thrilling final showdown against Dikshant Football Academy, where they emerged victorious by conquering all league matches and clinching the coveted tournament trophy.

The school administration, led by football coach Virendra Mankotiya and the Sports Department, came together to celebrate this remarkable success.

#Football #Nalagarh #Solan