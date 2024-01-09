Dope test introduced for constable posts

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 8

A dope test has been introduced for the recruitment of police constables in the state. As per the amended Himachal Pradesh Police Department (Recruitment of Constables) Rules, the dope test will be carried out at the outset of the physical efficiency test during recruitment.

Incidentally, the idea to introduce dope test was discussed during the last recruitment drive as well but was not implemented. “It was discussed, but could not be implemented. But as it has been included in the rules now, it will be mandatory now onwards,” said a retired senior police official.

He said the idea to introduce dope test in police recruitment was to use it as a deterrent against drug abuse and to ensure the entry of ‘clean’ individuals into the force. “Considering the spread drug abuse, it’s a welcome development. If a youth knows that drugs would render him ineligible for police recruitment, he would most likely stay away from it,” he said.

The increase in cases registered under the NDPS Act, arrests and seizures shows how the problem of drugs is spreading in the state. In 2023, a total of 2,146 NDPS cases have been registered against 1,516 cases in 2022, indicating an increase of 42 per cent. What is even more worrisome is the 26 per cent increase in the quantity of heroin seized this year over last year. The police have made 40 per cent more arrests in cases involving seizure of various narcotics, besides a hike of 50 per cent in the total quantity of various narcotics seized from them, as compared to last year.

The police crackdown against those engaged in narcotic smuggling has resulted in property attachment of Rs 13.51 crore in 23 cases of property made through illegal drug trade. The Himachal Police have moved seven NDPS cases involving property worth Rs 40 crore to the Enforcement Directorate for further action.

