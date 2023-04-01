Doppler weather radar forecast vital in disaster management, says expert

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 31

The X-band doppler weather radar installed by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at Jot, a popular tourist spot in Chamba district, is providing accurate weather forecast in the district as well as in Lahaul, Spiti, Kangra, Hamirpur, Kullu, Una and some areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Warning of severe weather in advance The weather radar has the capacity of providing 100 per cent accurate advance warning of severe weather in a radial distance of 100 sq km. It can forecast rainfall during the next three hours, its speed and type

The radar provides advance warning about heavy snowfall, rain, cloudburst, thunderstorm and hailstorm. It is proving to be significant from disaster management point of view, too.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh had formally inaugurated it on January 15, on the occasion of the 148th foundation day of the IMD.

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana says, “The doppler weather radar is connected to various centres of the IMD, including Delhi and Hyderabad. It can also be operated by remote control.”

Rana said, “Because of its accurate forecast of heavy snowfall, rain, cloudburst, thunderstorm and hailstorm, necessary steps can be taken for the disaster management in an area of 100 sq km and loss of life and property can also be prevented.”

Rana says, “An amount of Rs 1 crore has been spent for the construction of the radar building and other basic facilities.”

IMD senior scientist Vipin Sharma says, “Weather broadcast is issued after every three hours. Here, a stabiliser is connected with the supply panel and the UPS system to provide stable power supply to radar. The arrangement of an automatic generator has also been made to keep the radar functional in any weather condition.”

