Double-engine govt a must for state's development: Yogi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 7

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said a ‘double-engine’ government was a must for the development of Himachal. It’s time to re-elect the BJP to ensure development of the state, he added.

He addressed a public meeting in favour of Puran Chand Thakur at Takoli in the Darang constituency of Mandi district.

Yogi said, “Whether it is AIIMS in Bilaspur, a bulk drug park in Una and the construction of the Chandigarh-Manali fourlane project, it is due to the ‘double-engine’ government. These projects will boost tourism, provide better health facilities and generate jobs.”

He said, “The Congress had supported the mafia raj, while the BJP dealt with it strictly. But after the BJP came to power, the mafia raj has ended. Now, women can move out from their houses even at night. As a result, people had reelected the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.”

“There is a strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre, who has emerged as a global leader. Under his leadership, the BJP government has removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and the work on the Ram temple in Ayodhya is under progress. The BJP believes in development,” he added.

“Thakur has launched several welfare schemes for the benefit of common people at the grass-roots level.

To continue the progress in the state with the help of the ‘double-engine’ government, it was a must to ensure the win of BJP candidate Puran Thakur from Darang,” said the yogi