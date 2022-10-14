Double-engine govt must for progress: PM at Una

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Una, October 13

Ahead of the Assembly poll in HP, PM Narendra Modi launched a slew of development projects in Una and Chamba today. In Una, he flagged off Vande Bharat Express, the fourth train in the series. The PM said the train would improve connectivity and promote tourism in Anandpur Sahib, Chintpurni and Jawali in Una and Kangra districts. “The Una-Talwara rail link project was launched about 40 years ago. The way the work on the 40-km track progressed illustrates how previous governments treated Himachal Pradesh. Now work on the track has been expedited and will be completed soon,” the PM said.

Vande Bharat Express will start from the Amb Andaura railway station in Una at 1 pm and reach New Delhi at 6.25 pm. It will halt at Una, Anandpur Sahib, Chandigarh and Ambala stations. It will leave the New Delhi station at 5.50 am and reach Amb Andaura at 11.05 am. The train will run six days a week, barring Wednesdays.

The PM laid the foundation stone of ‘Bulk Drug Park’ in the Haroli Assembly constituency in Una district.

Addressing a rally at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Una, he spoke in the local Punjabi dialect and was cheered by the people. Pointing out that connectivity was HP’s main problem, he said: “Many local residents may not have travelled by train. Today, the most modern train has been gifted to Himachal. You can well imagine how a ‘double-engine’ government (a reference to the BJP being in power both in HP and at the Centre) is benefiting the state. Previous governments were biased against HP. Now the Union Government is working full time for the development of Himachal.

“Previous governments did not work to fill the development gap. After coming to power, we not only filled that gap but also wrote a new chapter of development.”

The BJP managed an impressive turnout for the PM’s rally.