 Double-engine govt to ensure growth in Himachal: Yogi Adityanath : The Tribune India

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a poll meet in the Barsar segment.



Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 2

India has witnessed the unparalleled growth during the Modi regime and the double-engine government in Himachal is a must for its continued development.

This was stated by Yogi Adityanath while addressing an election meeting in favour of BJP candidate Maya Sharma at Bijhri in Barsar today.

Takes a dig at Congress

The govt at the Centre has started restoring the neglected temples. The Congress has no agenda for Ayodhya, Kashi and Kedarnath. It has only one agenda that is the growth of one family. Yogi Adityanath, UP CM

He said it was only the NDA government that kept its promises and implemented the one rank, one pension scheme for the defence personnel. He said the district is known as “veerbhoomi” and thousands of people had served in defence services from here and many were still serving. He said it was the NDA government that honoured them and started a number of schemes for serving and retired soldiers. He said the Agniveer yojana would give more opportunities to the youth.

Yogi said Himachal had not only led in defence services, but also in the political arena. The world’s largest political party was led by Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is the national president of the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had special feelings for the state as he had taken MP from Hamirpur as his Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting.

Yogi said while Modi had made India the fifth largest economy of the world and restored the glory of the country, the Congress had compromised with the dignity of the nation. The Congress failed to honour the religious sentiments of the Hindus. He said had there be the Congress regime, they would have never seen the construction the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The government at the Centre had started the restoration of the neglected temples. He said the Congress had no agenda for Ayodhya, Kashi and Kedarnath, it had only one agenda that was growth of one family.

Yogi Adityanath said it was only the NDA government that India could fight with coronavirus and provided vaccination and ration free of cost and increased the old age pension. To help the weaker section of society, the NDA government started Kissan Samman Nidhi, Ayushman healthcare and Himcare and Sahara yojna in Himachal Pradesh. He urged people to work hard to bring back the BJP government in the state as Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and PM Narendra Modi had brought prosperity to it.

Later, Yogi Adityanath addressed an election rally at Sarkaghat in Mandi district in favour of Dileep Thakur. He urged voters to support the BJP candidate.

