Doubt over Dharamshala hosting 3rd Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test

New Delhi, February 11

Doubts have emerged over the hosting of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia at Dharamshala’s HPCA Stadium, scheduled for March 1-5.

A report in ESPNCricinfo says the third Test could be shifted out of Dharamsala as the ground might not yet be ready to host international cricket after a recent renovation, while adding that the BCCI would take a final call over the next few days, based on what the inspection of the ground to be conducted by the board's team of experts yields.

“The BCCI, it is learned, has already shortlisted a backup venue, but will only announce that if Dharamsala is ruled out. The backup venues are Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Pune and Indore,” it said. — IANS