Doubt over Dharamshala hosting 3rd Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test

New Delhi, February 11
Doubts have emerged over the hosting of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia at Dharamshala’s HPCA Stadium, scheduled for March 1-5.
A report in ESPNCricinfo says the third Test could be shifted out of Dharamsala as the ground might not yet be ready to host international cricket after a recent renovation, while adding that the BCCI would take a final call over the next few days, based on what the inspection of the ground to be conducted by the board's team of experts yields.
“The BCCI, it is learned, has already shortlisted a backup venue, but will only announce that if Dharamsala is ruled out. The backup venues are Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Pune and Indore,” it said. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...