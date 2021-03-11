Dozens of cows die at shelter in Jaisinghpur

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, April 22

Dozens of cows have died at an animal shelter in Jaisinghpur, 40 km from here, in the past few days due to starvation and lack of proper care. Many others are on the verge of death.

Constructed few years ago The cow shelter at Jaisinghpur was constructed a few years ago by the State Rural Development Department after spending over Rs 2 crore and is being managed by a committee constituted by the government.

The Tribune came across distressing scenes on visiting the cow shelter. It was seen that some cows were lying on the ground, quivering and gasping for breath and some carcasses were still lying around. A video of dead cows in the shelter had also gone viral and is being widely shared on social media. At present, there are over 50 cows in the shelter.

Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that the cow shelter at Jaisinghpur was constructed a few years ago by the State Rural Development Department after spending over Rs 2 crore and is being managed by a committee constituted by the government. Local officers, including the SDM, are also members of the committee.

Jaisinghpur SDM Pawan Kumar, when contacted by The Tribune, said he was well-versed in the situation. When the matter came to his notice, he immediately deputed the local Tehsildar to look into the matter and report to him. The SDM said a team of veterinary officers was also called on Thursday to treat the sick cows.

He categorically stated that there was a financial crunch and cow shelters were also facing manpower shortage. At present, there are only two caretakers to look after 50 cows, which is a difficult task, he said. Besides, there are no budget allocations from the government for managing the cow shelter. Even the salary of two caretakers is being paid from donations collected from local residents. The government pays only Rs 500 per month per cow. With this meager amount, it is not possible even to meet the cost of fodder of a single animal for three days.

Locals, while talking to reporters, said over two dozen cows had died in the last few days because of the lack of fodder.

Yadvinder Gomma, former MLA, said if the state government had constructed a home for stray animals, it should allocate funds for its management too. He said the death of innocent animals was disheartening for everyone in the area.