DPR of Bulk Drug Park in Una ready: CM

Shimla, September 21
The Industries Department has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for setting up of Bulk Drug Park in Una district and submitted it to the state government today.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that it was commendable that the state government had been able to prepare the DPR on its own for this project of national importance.
“The DPR would be evaluated and sent to the Government of India (GoI). The drug park is expected to generate investment of Rs 50,000 crore and expected to provide employment opportunities to around 30,000 persons,” he said.
He said the park would provide huge impetus to socio-economic development of the entire region. It would not only meet the demand of the pharma industry of the state but cater to the demand from across the country. Keeping in mind the demand of skilled manpower for the bulk drug units in the park, a Centre of Excellence has been provisioned in the park.
