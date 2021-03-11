Dr Bhardwaj bags dentistry award

Shimla, June 1
Prof (Dr) Vinay Bhardwaj, Head of Department, Public Health, at Himachal Pradesh Government Dental College and Hospital, Shimla, has been conferred lifetime achievement award in Public Health Dentistry by the Global Dental Outreach organisation.
He was selected on the basis of his meritorious academic record in BDS and MDS, nine academic gold medals, more than 100 research paper publications, besides several scientific presentations in national and international conferences of repute.
Dr Bhardwaj has been creating awareness about the importance and maintenance of oral hygiene for the past 25 years.
