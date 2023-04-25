Dr Rajesh Rana is HMOA chief

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

Dr Rajesh Rana, Senior Medical Officer at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital, Shimla, has been elected president of the HP Medical Officers Association (HMOA).

Dr Anupam Badhan, Medical College, Nerchowk, and Dr Saurabh Sharma, Civil Hospital, Palampur, have been elected senior vice-presidents of the association. Dr Vikas Thakur, Medical College, Nerchowk, has been elected general secretary.

All members of the executive body have been elected unopposed.