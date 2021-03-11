Dr Shashi Dhiman is new Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Technical University

Hamiprur, May 4
Dr Shashi Dhiman has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Technical University. Earlier too, Dr Dhiman had served as the VC of the university from January 2011 to June 2013. Before being appointed as the VC of HPTU for the second term, he served as a senior professor at the HPTU Department of Physics.
He has been in the education sector for the last 30 years and has written over 128 research papers. He had also been a guide to 10 students for PhD and 31 students for MPhil.
Governor and Chancellor of the university Rajendra Arlekar confirmed the appointment of Dr Dhiman as the VC of HPTU. The post of the VC was lying vacant after Dr SP Bansal left it to join as the VC of HP Central University at Dharamsala.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised