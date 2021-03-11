Dr Shashi Dhiman is new Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Technical University

Our Correspondent

Hamiprur, May 4

Dr Shashi Dhiman has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Technical University. Earlier too, Dr Dhiman had served as the VC of the university from January 2011 to June 2013. Before being appointed as the VC of HPTU for the second term, he served as a senior professor at the HPTU Department of Physics.

He has been in the education sector for the last 30 years and has written over 128 research papers. He had also been a guide to 10 students for PhD and 31 students for MPhil.

Governor and Chancellor of the university Rajendra Arlekar confirmed the appointment of Dr Dhiman as the VC of HPTU. The post of the VC was lying vacant after Dr SP Bansal left it to join as the VC of HP Central University at Dharamsala.