Dragon fruit cultivation in Una to boost farm income, says DC

Our Correspondent

UNA, JANUARY 29

DC Raghav Sharma has said that the cultivation of dragon fruit in the district will be given a boost in order to enhance farmers’ income.

In a press release issued here today, he said the exotic fruit fetched a high market price, adding that the climate of the district was suitable for its cultivation as has been found during the field trials conducted last year.

Sharma said 3,784 dragon fruit saplings had been planted on 1.72 hectares in 14 gram panchayat areas of Bangana subdivision last year and 43 progressive farmers had taken to its cultivation. He said the growth and progress of the plants was found to be good, adding that the cultivation of dragon fruit would also be promoted in other subdivisions of Una, Gagret, Haroli and Amb.

The DC further said the cultivation of dragon fruit would also be promoted under the MNREGA scheme in panchayats. “Interested farmers can contact their respective gram panchayats. Modalities to work out the distribution of plants under the MNREGA is being worked out,” he added.

#una