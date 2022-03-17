Drain full of garbage

An open drain on the way from Middle Bazaar to the Mall Road is often full of garbage. It is surprising to see the drain full of trash most of the time as it is so close to the Mall Road, an iconic place of Shimla. The MC should ensure the drain is cleaned up regularly. — Devender, Shimla
Internet snag persists
I have been calling up Jio officials for over a week to fix the Internet connection but to no avail. Every time I call up at the helpline number, the person taking the call assures prompt action but nothing happens thereafter. The company should not take its customers for granted and should sort out the problem within reasonable time frame — Nandini, Shimla
