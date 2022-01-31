UNA, JANUARY 30

Chairman of the State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti today formally launched the much-awaited drainage scheme for Una city by laying the stone of a major drain in Arniala village on the outskirts of the city.

Waterlogging in lower areas of Una city during rains has been a chronic problem since long. Every year, water enters the mini-secretariat, district courts, DC’s residence and officers quarters besides residential and commercial areas in two municipal wards. An elaborate drainage system estimated at Rs 22.48 crores had been prepared and funds were forwarded to the Jal Shakti department for implementing the works.

Satti said five major open drainage lines will be widened and concretized. The Jal Shakti Department had designed the gradients to allow quick drainage of rain water into the nearest tributaries of Swan river. The entire drainage work will be completed by July this year and the problem of waterlogging will be solved before the onset of the monsoons, he said. — OC