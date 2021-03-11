Drains choked due to muck

The drain on a portion of the Chotta Shimla-Kasumpti road is choked as someone has been dumping muck there. As a result, water spills on to the road whenever it rains. With so much water on the road, the on-footer often gets splashed with muddy water. The authorities concerned should ensure that drains remain clear of mud. — Lalit, shimla

Road blocked

The Bahalidhar-Taklech-Dibri road in Rampur has been closed for the last few days. Apple growers have brought their produce to the roadside in crates but have no clue how to take it to the market. The department concerned should immediately make the road functional as apple growers are facing financial losses. — Kundan, Rampur

Buses need repair

Some old HRTC buses plying in Hamirpur need immediate repair. In many buses, windowpanes are broken and passengers face a lot of inconvenience, specially when it’s raining. The HRTC should repair these for smooth travel for passengers.

— Vinod, Hamirpur

