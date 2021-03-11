Drains choked due to muck

The drain on a portion of the Chotta Shimla-Kasumpti road is choked as someone has been dumping muck there. As a result, water spills on to the road whenever it rains. With so much water on the road, the on-footer often gets splashed with muddy water. The authorities concerned should ensure that drains remain clear of mud. — Lalit, shimla
Road blocked
The Bahalidhar-Taklech-Dibri road in Rampur has been closed for the last few days. Apple growers have brought their produce to the roadside in crates but have no clue how to take it to the market. The department concerned should immediately make the road functional as apple growers are facing financial losses. — Kundan, Rampur
Buses need repair
Some old HRTC buses plying in Hamirpur need immediate repair. In many buses, windowpanes are broken and passengers face a lot of inconvenience, specially when it’s raining. The HRTC should repair these for smooth travel for passengers.
— Vinod, Hamirpur
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
