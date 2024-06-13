Drains uncovered, commuters in peril in Mandi

IRON plates installed to cover drainage systems along a road in the Sanyard ward under the jurisdiction of the Mandi Municipal Corporation have been removed. These plates need to be reinstalled since the lack of these covers can cause a mishap. It may become the cause of accidents for pedestrians as well as motorists during the nights. The Public Works Department authorities should take cognisance of this issue and do the needful without any delay. Raj Kumar, Mandi

Overcrowded taxis at Summer Hill

TAXIS plying on the roads of Shimla’s Summer Hill are overcrowded most of the time. Due to this, the passengers have to face a lot of problems. It is very uncomfortable to travel in such taxis. The government should provide more taxi services on this route so that taxis are not occupied beyond capacity. Ankita, Shimla

Cigarette butts, liquor bottles littered in park

MANY miscreants drink liquor and smoke in parks near the Forest Department's building in Khalini during the night and throw liquor bottles and cigarettes there, making them extremely dirty. The garbage thrown at the parks has made taking a stroll a very unpleasant experience.The authorities concerned should keep an eye on the defaulters and take action against them. Vinay, Shimla

