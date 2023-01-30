Draman village to get motorable road; will reduce Chamba-Khajjiar distance by 8 km

Chamba, January 29
The Draman gram panchayat is set to get a motorable road link. With the construction of that road, the Chamba-Khajjiar distance will get reduced by 8 km. The road will also pave the way for the development of this area as a tourism spot, thereby generating employment opportunities for the local people.
A team of revenue and PWD officials recently surveyed the area to prepare a detailed project report for further submission to the state government, said block Congress committee president Kartar Singh Thakur here today.
The proposed road would cater to a large population of the Draman panchayat and its nearby areas, including Auda, Saroudi, Padhar, Sarairka and Gadadi, he said.
