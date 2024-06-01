 Drinking water problem escalates in Kullu : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Drinking water problem escalates in Kullu
what our readers say

Drinking water problem escalates in Kullu

THE problem of erratic drinking water supply has escalated in Shim, Padcha, Dobhi and Goglu villages of the Mandalgarh panchayat of Naggar block. - File photo



THE problem of erratic drinking water supply has escalated in Shim, Padcha, Dobhi and Goglu villages of the Mandalgarh panchayat of Naggar block. The tap water supply has been hampered in the villages for the last few days. The potable water scheme set up at a cost of crores of rupees has collapsed. Villagers are facing difficulties due to the lack of drinking water supply and have to carry water from sources located far away. The Jal Shakti Department should find an immediate fix to the problem and also provide a permanent solution so that such problem does not arise in future. Anita, Dobhi

Human excreta lying in open

HUMAN excreta from the Civil Hospital in Banjar is lying in the open. Visitors and patients here have to bear with the filth. The threat of the spread of diseases also looms large here. The district administration claims that no person was found engaged in manual scavenging in the district nor was any unclean or dry toilet found during a recent comprehensive survey of manual scavengers. However, the faeces scattered in the open will have to be removed by someone. The administration and the hospital authorities should make a proper provision for the disposal of sewage waste of the hospital. Babli, Banjar

Polls in focus, not fires

EVERY other day, incidents of forest fire are being reported in Shimla. Such frequent fires are not common for the town. Temperatures are already high and the fires are making the situation worse. Unfortunately, due to the elections, such a serious issue is not getting the attention it deserves from the authorities concerned. Serious measures should be taken at the earliest to control these fires. Sunita, Mehli

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

