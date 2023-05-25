Drive against drugs in Shimla schools from next week

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 24

The district police are all set to launch an awareness campaign against the drug menace in high and senior secondary schools from next week.

Titled, ‘Parents-teachers meeting with police interface’, the campaign is primarily aimed at sensitising students, teachers and parents about the drug menace and its harmful effects.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi says, “If we go about simply telling the youths about the dangerous effects of drugs, there is a possibility that it may arouse their curiosity. Thus, the students will be shown interviews with drug addicts so that they can know the ground reality.”

He says, “Besides acting tough on drug peddlers, we want to create awareness about the drug menace in society. Decrease in demand will reduce the supply as well.”