Drive against illegal mining stepped up in Baddi

Solan, August 10
The Baddi police have stepped up its campaign against illegal mining with 330 challans having been issued this year till July while a penalty of Rs 46.84 lakh was collected.
The Baddi-Barotiwala- Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt shares a porous border with Punjab and Haryana and the presence of multiple escape routes poses a major challenge for the police to contain illegal mining. The offenders slip into the neighbouring states after filling their tractor-trailers with quarry material from the riverbeds. Connivance of locals has also been found in such cases.
The mining mafia strikes in the late evenings and winds up operations before sunrise. They have a well organised network with armed escorts keeping an eye on the officials.
DSP Baddi Priyank Gupta said a mining cell had been specially constituted to check illegal mining in this border belt. “Challans have been issued in 330 cases for violating the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act this year where penalty worth Rs 46.84 lakh has been realised as against 250 illegal mining cases last year in which penalty worth Rs 42.57 lakh was realised.”
“Places like Handa Kundi and Androla Khud and riverbeds of Mahadev and Chikni rivers are the major areas where several cases of mining have been unearthed by the police in the recent days,” said the DSP.
He added that that mechanical mining on the riverbeds using earth excavation machines and poclains, which is in violation of the norms, had been noticed.
Many bridges in this industrial belt have been damaged due to illegal mining close to their bases. Several such bridges lying on the Baddi-Nalagarh-Swarghat highway were closed for traffic after heavy rains. Widespread damage has been caused to a key bridge on the Balad khad which is a vital link between Haryana and Baddi owing to illegal mining.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...