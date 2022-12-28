Drive against overspeeding

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 27

In the wake of repeated road accidents, a campaign has been initiated by the Paonta Sahib police against overspeeding. Launched a fortnight ago, as many as 147 vehicles have been challaned and penalty of Rs 2,32,500 realised.

"A campaign against vehicles being driven without number plates as assessed in the past few theft and snaching incidents has also been initiated," added Thakur.

Analysis of accident data revealed that maximum accident occur due to wrong parking and entry in wrong lane.

An awareness drive has also been initiated on the weekends where people are being advised not to drive on wrong side followed by penalty for repeated mistakes.