Drive against overspeeding

Solan, December 27
In the wake of repeated road accidents, a campaign has been initiated by the Paonta Sahib police against overspeeding. Launched a fortnight ago, as many as 147 vehicles have been challaned and penalty of Rs 2,32,500 realised.
"A campaign against vehicles being driven without number plates as assessed in the past few theft and snaching incidents has also been initiated," added Thakur.
Analysis of accident data revealed that maximum accident occur due to wrong parking and entry in wrong lane.
An awareness drive has also been initiated on the weekends where people are being advised not to drive on wrong side followed by penalty for repeated mistakes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove