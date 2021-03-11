Drive for Aadhaar registration for newborns

UNA, APRIL 24
A special campaign for Aadhaar registration of the children up to the age of 5 years will be launched in Una district soon, said Deputy Director General of Unique Identification Authority of India Bhavna Garg while presiding over a meeting of district level officers.
Bhavna Garg said special camps would be organized at Anganwari centers to ensure Aadhaar registration for children up to five years of age. She informed that the Aadhaar registration has to be updated twice, on attaining the age of five and 15 years and if this is not done within two years of attaining these two ages, the Aadhaar identification number would be automatically deactivated.
Garg said the date of birth and gender on the Aadhaar cards can be changed only once and spellings in the name can be rectified a maximum of two times. She said a fee of Rs 50 has to be paid for making amendments in name and address, while biometric details can be updated at a cost of Rs 100. She said overcharging of fee should be reported on toll free number 1947.
