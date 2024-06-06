Drive tackles Solan, Kasauli, Parwanoo garbage hotspots

Solan, June 5
On the occasion of World Environment Day, the regional office of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) at Parwanoo in association with District Legal Services Authority; Hotel Association, Kasauli; and Industrial Association, Parwanoo and Solan, organised a cleanliness drive at Solan, Kasauli and Parwanoo.
During the drive, two hotspots were cleared of solid waste in the Kasauli area, and one at Solan.
The drive which began at 9.00 am, and finished at 11.00 pm at Garkhal village near Kasauli, where a solid waste dumping site was cleared of dumped waste.
An earth excavation machine was deployed to clear the site with the help of 100 volunteers, who had come from the local panchayat, nearby hotels and industrial units.
Apart from illegal dumping of waste, polluting activities like open burning of waste had been causing pollution in the area. Lying en route Kasauli, the site presented an ugly picture. However, it was cleared today and the waste was sent to the civic body of Solan for scientific disposal. Another hotspot on the Garkhal-Jagjitnagar road was also cleared of dumped waste, informed SPSC Regional Officer (Parwanoo) Anil Kumar.
During the Parwanoo leg of the drive, organised by the local industrial association, 13 teams were formed and different areas were allotted to each team. They collected waste strewn callously by the residents, clearing hotspots of waste. The waste collected during the drive was disposed through the civic body at Parwanoo.
