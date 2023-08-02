Drive to check illegal mining in Neugal riverbed

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 1

The Palampur police have launched a drive to check illegal mining in the Neugal river as it posed a threat to the existence of a strategic bridge on the river linking 30 villages. The bridge is also a major attraction for the tourists.

Palampur DSP Lokinder Thakur said the police would not allow illegal mining in the river. Two tractor-trailers were intercepted yesterday and fine imposed on their owners. These tractor-trailers were being operated beyond the leased out area, he added.

In future, the police would book the offenders under Section 379 of the IPC for the theft of public property, he said. Mining is banned within 200 m radius of bridges in the state. The government has already imposed a complete ban on mining in the state till August 15 because of the rainy season.

