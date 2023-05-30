Drive to clean garbage hotspots at Nurpur to continue till June 5

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 29

Under the awareness-cum-sanitation drive of the Legal Services Authority of Kangra district, Shikha Lakhanpal, Senior Sub Judge and secretary of the authority, inspected garbage hotspots in areas under the jurisdiction of the Nurpur Municipal Council (MC) on Monday.

The civic body had identified these hotspots and launched a campaign to clean these. Lakhanpal arrived here as part of the state-wide cleanliness-cum-awareness drive launched by the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s acting Chief Justice Tarlok Chauhan.

After inspecting the garbage hotspots before and after cleaning, she instructed the MC officials to ensure that people did not throw garbage in the open.

Asha Verma, Executive Officer, Nurpur MC, said the civic body had launched a hotspot cleaning drive on May 20. The drive would culminate on World Environment Day on June 5.

“Five garbage hotspots were identified in Ward Number 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9. Of these, hotspots in Ward Number 1 and 3 have already been cleaned while cleaning of the remaining hotspots was in progress,” she added.Five garbage hotspots were identified in Ward Number 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9. Of these, hotspots in Ward Number 1 and 3 have already been cleaned while cleaning of the remaining hotspots was in progress,” she added.